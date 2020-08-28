Larry G. Joyner was born on July 18, 1955 in Kenly, North Carolina to Betty and Rayfield Joyner; he was the fourth of seven children. In his early childhood the Joyner family relocated to Washington, D.C. where Larry received and completed his education through high school. Upon completion, he enlisted in the United States of Army in 1973 and was honorably discharged in 1977.

Larry quickly found his passion helping others through his career while employed at the Air and Space Museum and Saint Elizabeth- Department of Behavioral Health, in Washington, D.C.. His many acts of kindness never went unnoticed landing him certificates of appreciation and a host of other awards of recognition. He found it not robbery to foster relationship with those around him, thus building lasting friendship during his 27-year career.

In 2004 Larry met Roslyn and in 2012 they were married. They relocated to Southern Maryland where they both prepared to settle after retirement. After 27 years as a D.C. government employee, Larry retired in 2018 as a Licensed Locksmith. He immediately began enjoying the fruits of his labor, from gardening, remodeling and more importantly, spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones.

Larry was preceded in death by both his mother and father and one brother Shelton. He leaves behind his adored wife Roslyn, five children: Nicole, Larry Jr., Kenneth Sr., Marcus and Andre, two bonus daughters, Rashida (Malik) and Lia-Monet; nine grandchildren: Kenneth Jr., Kaniya and Azriel (Kenneth Sr.), Marquis, Darla and Marlee (Marcus), Alhaji and Aamir (Rashida) and Alaiah (Lia-Monet), five siblings: Jimmy (Deborah), Hattie (Willie Sr.), Donald (Donna), Pamela and Michael (Letitia), a very special nephew who was as close as a son, Willie Powell, Jr, and a host of nieces, nephew, family and friends.

On Saturday, August 22, 2020 Larry Joyner departed this earthly life. Family welcomes visitors on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am on. Private service for immediate family only at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD immediately following visitation. Interment at Veteran Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:00 am