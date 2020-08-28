William “Bill” Evan Crockett, Jr., 77

William “Bill” Evan Crockett, Jr., on the morning of August 23, 2020, passed away at Stafford Hospital, Stafford, VA with his loving wife, Marie, by his side. William was 77 years old. On September 13, 1942, William was the first child born to his parents, Roy Crockett and Christine Flowers, in the town of New Bern, NC.

William grew up in Cove City, where he was a star basketball player on the Cove City High School basketball team. He met his first wife, Dorothy Chapman in 1963 and from that union they had a daughter, Sherrie Crockett. After marrying Dorothy, William worked on the family farm. With hopes of trying to provide a better life for his young family, William relocated to Washington, DC. Shortly after relocating, he was employed by the U. S. Postal Service as a clerk. Due to William’s steadfast dedication to his family, he sought better opportunities in New London, CT, where he worked on aircraft engines for Pratt & Whitney.

On October 28, 1968, William enlisted in the US Army for a total of 24 years and 14 days. While in the US Army, William served a one-year tour in Vietnam from 1969 – 1970. He taught at West Point in NY, and had many tours overseas and throughout the US. He was on the front line at the beginning of the Gulf War and served one year during this time. While in the service, William was a well-decorated solider earning various commendations and medals, including 3 Bronze Stars, and 2 Care Patches and was part of the First Calvary Division from Fort Hood. Other awards received were the Armed Forces Expeditionary Metal, Korea/Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Army Good Conduct Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Air Assault Badge and the Army Retired Lapel Button. William also commanded over thousands of young boys who came into the service who he helped turn into young men and soldiers.

In July of 1990, William married a second time to Marjorie Crockett. Sadly, his marriage to Marjorie ended in March 2011 due to her passing.

On August 1, 1992, William retired as First Sergeant with an Honorable Discharge and a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. Shortly after retiring from the Army, William decided to return to work again for the United States Postal Service as a mail handler in New London CT. He retired from the postal service after working there for 20 years; retiring in 2012.

In December of 2011, William met the love of his life, Marie Poppiti. The third time being the charm, William and Marie married on May 26, 2013. In 2015, they moved from Connecticut to Virginia. They built their retirement home in Stafford, VA, where they planned to enjoy their lives together along with family and friends. William and Marie were labeled by family and friends as the perfect happy couple that complimented each other; you could see the love that they both had for each other when you met them.

William was a person who when you met him, you never would forget him; he was so full of life. He would always give anyone personal advice, and guidance with his many life experiences from growing up in the south, and then moving to Washington DC during the early 1960s and then his many life experiences in the military. William’s love for his family and friends were known by all, usually by his daily and weekly phone calls to them all to make sure all was well and to share an old story and a good laugh over something.

William was known as the “Mayor” of his community. He knew every neighbor on the block and would always be willing to be helpful and assist them whenever needed. During his pastime, you would often see him strolling the neighborhood several times a day, walking his dogs CC and Chubs and his cat, Oscar. He loved his dogs and cat. William was always the first to arrive to family events, and was always mindful of how long he had been at the event. He made it clear that after being gone from his pets for a while, it was time to go and get home to CC, Chubs and Oscar.

A true Carolinian, he loved and cheered his North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team. Every Saturday you could find William in his Carolina Blue, watching the game. Then on Sundays, he would switch to New York Blue to cheer on the New York Giants.

William was predeceased by his parents, Roy Crockett and Christine Tonic; step- father, Rudolph Tonic; his sister, Sadie Tonic and Marjorie Crockett.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Crockett; daughter, Sherry Crockett-Howell (Jimmy) of NC; Michael Breault (Brianna) of NC, Maria Breault (Hassan) of GA, and Robert Newton of VA. Grandchildren, Courtney Roach of NC, Bisma Namat-Ullah of GA, Aatif Namat-Ullah of GA . He is also survived by his siblings, Delores Wade of MD, Daisy (Harry) Wade of MD, Carlson (Joyce) Adams of WV, Harvey Tonic of WDC, Anthony (Kim) Tonic of MD and Michael Tonic of WDC, along with countless numbers of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are welcomed to attend visitation on Saturday, August 29, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am. until the family private service at 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicville, MD 20659. Private interment.