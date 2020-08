On Thursday, August 20, 2020 Frances Hawkins, 67, of Temple Hills, MD.

Frances departed this earthly life. Family welcomes visitors on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service, 11am, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD.

Interment will be private.