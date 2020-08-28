Tracy Paul Stockstill, 59, of Cheverly, MD, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. Tracy was born on September 7, 1961 to the late Frank C. Stockstill and Mary E. Stockstill. He was educated in the Prince George’s County School System.

Tracy was active, spirited and full of life. He lived life to the fullest. He was always an extremely dedicated and hard worker his entire life. In his free time, he always enjoyed attending live horse racing or visiting a casino or beach. One of his favorite spots was the Laurel Park Race Track. He started going to the race track at an early age with his father and continued to go as an adult. In addition to horse races, Tracy also enjoyed spending time in Ocean City and going to MGM casino. Last but not least, he enjoyed spending time with his family and always brought so much joy and entertainment to every holiday or family gathering. He loved to crack a corny joke and always with impeccable timing to lighten the mood when needed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Sharon Stockstill and Donna Shrump and brother, Steven Stockstill.

Tracy leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Tina Davis; brother-in-law Leon Davis; nephews, Frank Davis and Shane Stockstill; nieces, Samantha Davis, Noreen Stockstill and Stephanie Griffis and many other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, August 28, 2020 for visitation from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. Interment will be private.