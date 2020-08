Antione Jamal Bowman, 21 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD.

Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.