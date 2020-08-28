Nancy Kaye (Knott) George of Lexington Park, MD passed away peacefully on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born on March 2, 1972 in Leonardtown to Joseph Knott, Sr, and Maude (Tippett) Knott.

She attended Father Andrew White School and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1991. Later she earned her cosmetology degree from Blades School of Hair Design. She worked for many years as a hair stylist at Unique Chic, Bernie’s Hair Salon, and Walmart.

Nancy will be forever remembered by her son Hunter George of Lexington Park; brother Joseph Knott, Jr (Nancy) of Compton; sister Janet Williams (Danny) of Lexington Park; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.

All funeral services will be private.