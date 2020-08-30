Charles County Public Schools Announce Applications for Three Programs Open on September 1, 2020

Parents who live in Title I school zones with children who are 3 years old by Sept. 1 can apply for the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Thriving Threes and Me Early Learning Program. The application launches online Tuesday, Sept. 1 and children must meet certain criteria for program acceptance.

The program features a two-generation approach, meaning parents participate in the program along with their child in order to help the child receive a strong educational foundation. The goal is to provide families with resources and skills to help their children achieve academic and personal success. The program starts for the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Sept. 21 in a virtual format.

Students eligible for the program must be three by Sept. 1 of this year and live in a Title I school zone. Title I schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Indian Head, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, J.P. Ryon, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd and Eva Turner elementary schools. Each school has 30 spaces for the program and enrollment priority is given to children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.



Application information is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration-ql. CCPS offers ParentVue, an online parent portal that connects with the CCPS student information system, for online enrollment. Parents with children already enrolled in the school system can use the online registration menu option in ParentVue to submit an application for the program. Parents new to CCPS must first create an account to apply online and need a valid email address. Directions on creating an account are posted here.

Families will be notified of their application status within three weeks of submission.

Families of children accepted in the program must attend a minimum of three workshops and a mandatory orientation. For the start of the program, workshops and orientations will be held virtually and arranged by school staff. Families will also be required to participate in monthly virtual home visits.

Students in the program will receive a laptop or iPad at request, as well as an Internet hot spot if needed. When schools return to in-person learning, transportation for children is not provided. Title I staff can provide families with VanGo transportation passes.

Families with questions can contact the Title I Office at 301-392-5520.