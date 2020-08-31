Public Notice: St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission Reports Sanitary Sewer Overflows

The St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission is reporting sanitary sewer overflows at the following areas: Piney Point, Forrest Run, California Run and Pembrooke neighborhoods.

The sanitary sewer overflows are a result of the inundation of flood waters and heavy rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura which are impacting several wastewater pumping stations. Public contact of any standing waters in those areas should be avoided for ten (10) days. There is no threat or contamination of the local drinking water supply.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Health Department at (301) 475-4321 or the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission at (301) 373-5305.