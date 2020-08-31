UPDATE: Police Release Name of Indian Head Man Killed in Head-on Collision in La Plata

UPDATE 8/31/2020 @ 11:30 a.m.: On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at approximately 10:26 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision on Maryland Route 225 (Hawthorne Road) in the area of Adams Road in La Plata. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested a Collision Reconstruction Specialist (CRS) to assume the investigation.

Senior Trooper W. Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded as requested.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2007 Lexus ES350 operated by Derek Lorenzo Washington, 46, of Indian Head, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 225 in the area of Adams Road. At the same time a 2018 Toyota Camry operated by Luis Alcantara, 43, of Indian Head, and occupied by a 13 year old female of Indian Head, Judith Alcantara, 22, of Indian Head, and Judith Acosta, 51, of Indian Head, was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 225 in the area of Adams Road. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Lexus failed to drive in a single lane and crossed the center line. The Lexus entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 225 and collided off-set head-on with the Toyota. Mr. Alcantara, Ms. Alcantara and Ms. Acosta were transported by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Washington Hospital Center/MEDSTAR for treatment of their injuries. The 13-year-old female was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to Children’s National Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Mr. Washington succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the State Highway Administration, La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Emergency Services Special Operations Division and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Duty Officer at the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper S. Williams and Senior Trooper W. Scarlett (CRS) of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (20-MSP-031805).

8/31/2020: On Sunday, August 30, 2020, at approximately 10:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Exchange Drive in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision with multiple subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision with five victims trapped.

A short time later, firefighters pronounced one victim deceased on the scene.

Firefighters extricated four victims in under 25 minutes

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 responded and landed at nearby landing zones. United States Park Police Eagle 4 responded and was cancelled before arrival.

Four victims were flown to area trauma centers. Firefighters reported one victim was an adult male in his 40’s, an adult female in her 40’s, a 22 year-old female, and a 13-year-old female.

Police and Collision Reconstruction Specialists responded to the scene to continue the investigation of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.