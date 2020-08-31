St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Labor Day on Monday, September 7, 2020

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, St. Mary’s County Government announces the following changes to operations:

All administrative offices remain closed to the public due to COVID-19, but no appointments will be accepted Monday, Sept. 7. Departments will resume accepting appointments during regular business hours Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The St. Mary’s County Government and St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 Community Hotline will be closed. The hotline will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m., and residents may call 301-475-4911 with coronavirus related question at that time.

The St. Andrews Landfill and the six (6) Convenience Centers will be closed Sept. 7. The landfill and convenience centers will operate under regular schedules Sept. 6 and 8.

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) and the Specialized Statewide Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. STS will operate on a regular schedule Sept. 6 and 8. SSTAP will resume its regular schedule Sept. 8.

The Garvey, Loffler, and Northern Senior Activity Centers remain closed due to COVID-19.

There will be no Home-Delivered Meals Monday; deliveries will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.

All St. Mary’s County Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and St. Clements Island Museum remain closed to the public but, the Water Taxi at St. Clement’s Island Museum will be operating with safety measures several times per day. Call 301-769-2222 before visiting for information and schedule.

For additional information, please visit www.stmarysmd.com.