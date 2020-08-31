Leonardtown Announces Launch of Welcome Back Leonardtown Campaign

“Leonardtown is excited to invite everyone back to Town. Our local businesses are opening their doors and are happy to safely welcome you back again!”, says Leonardtown Mayor, Daniel Burris.

The Town of Leonardtown launches a Welcome Back Leonardtown Campaign, a collaborative effort from the Commissioners of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Visit St. Mary’s Maryland, and St. Mary’s Economic Development, to welcome residents and visitors back to Town for shopping, dining, personal services and recreational activities.

“As you and your loved ones return to Leonardtown, your safety is our utmost concern.”, continues Mayor Burris. “You’ll find that our businesses are open to 50% capacity with some businesses requiring reservations.”

Please visit the individual business websites for more detailed information about openings, including hours of operation and COVID-19 practices.

Please note the following general guidelines that are required for all public spaces:

Face coverings: It is required for residents and visitors to wear masks or face coverings in indoor public areas and stores and on public transportation. It is recommended to wear masks or face coverings in outdoor public places where physical distancing is not possible.

Physical Distancing: Residents and visitors should continue practicing physical distancing of six feet or more outdoors and inside public places.

For more information regarding openings and public guidelines, please contact the Commissioners of Leonardtown at 301-475-9791 or leonardtown.commissioners@leonardtownmd.gov.

For a listing of area businesses and events and happenings in Leonardtown, please visit: www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com.