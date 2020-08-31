Focus Group Participants Needed to Identify Priority Health Needs in St. Mary’s County

August 31, 2020

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership invites community members to participate in focus groups to identify local health needs as part of the Community Health Needs Assessment process. Data collected will inform the development of an updated Community Health Improvement Plan for St. Mary’s County.

Focus groups will be held virtually via Google Meets throughout September and October – scheduled based on participant availability – and will last approximately 90 minutes. Questions are general and responses are based on personal experience.

All participant information and responses will be confidential. This is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard and establish future health efforts in your community.

To participate, please complete the online interest form. For more information, please contact the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership at stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

