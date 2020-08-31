Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in California Shopping Center

On Monday, August 31, 2020, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the PetSmart on Alton Lane and Old Rolling Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one vehicle overturned with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant in 15 minutes.

The single occupant of the overturned vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. All occupants of the second vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

