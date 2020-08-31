Minor Injuries Reported After Rollover Collision in California Shopping Center

August 31, 2020

On Monday, August 31, 2020, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the PetSmart on Alton Lane and Old Rolling Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with one vehicle overturned with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters extricated the single occupant in 15 minutes.

The single occupant of the overturned vehicle was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. All occupants of the second vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.




This entry was posted on August 31, 2020 at 1:10 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.