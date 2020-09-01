VIDEO: One Injured After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville, Police Investigating as Hit and Run

On Monday, August 31, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Alexandra Way in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle on fire and one subject trapped.

Personnel from the Hollywood and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments were travelling Northbound on Three Notch Road to training when they came across the collision prior to dispatch and requested a rescue assignment.

Firefighters reported a single vehicle into a pole with the vehicle on fire and single occupant heavily trapped. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to the scene, and later cancelled.

17 personnel from the Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the single occupant in under 10 minutes.

Multiple witnesses reported the Nissan Titan pickup truck and a unknown SUV were involved in road-rage incident, when they SUV ran the Nissan off the roadway. The Nissan struck a utility pole and overturned before coming to a rest in the Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road.

The single occupant of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with injuries reported to be non-life-threatening.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of David Gates, and the Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.

