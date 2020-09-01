Arrest Made and Another Stolen Handgun Recovered After Police Execute Search Warrant in Lexington Park

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Vice/Narcotics Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were conducting covert surveillance in the area of Columbus Drive, regarding narcotics and firearm violations.

During the investigation police observed Joequan Dimario Bush, 18, of Lexington Park walking in the area of Columbus drive. Bush was walking with a juvenile male. Bush was carrying a black in color “fanny pack” with gray straps around his shoulders, the “fanny pack” appeared to be carrying a heavy object. the defendant and the juvenile entered an apartment and did not leave. A search warrant was executed on the apartment and Bush was located inside. in the upstairs portion of the residence, under a sink in a bedroom, the same fanny pack Bush was wearing was located. Inside the fanny pack a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun was located. The handgun was loaded with .45 caliber ammunition in the magazine, 7 rounds in total. The firearm serial number revealed the firearm had previously been reported stolen from Virginia. Bush was also found to have .45 caliber ammunition in his clothing pocket. A criminal history check of Bush revealed he had previously been adjudicated delinquent by a juvenile court for an act that would be a disqualifying crime if committed by an adult, making it ileagel for him to carry a handgun in the state of Maryland.

Joequan Dimario Bush, 18, of Lexington Park, was arrested and charged with

REG FIREARM ILLEGAL

POSSESSION ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

REG FIREARM STOLEN/SELL ETC

POSSESSION OF FIREARM MINOR

Bush is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no bond status.

More details will be released as they become available



___________________

On Thursday, August 27, 2020, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County arrested 16 year-old, Kyreek Adams, of Lexington Park, on multiple gun charges.

Adams was charged as an adult with the following:

POSS OF FIREARM MINOR

KNOW ALTER FIREARM ID NUMBER

HANDGUN ON PERSON

LOADED HANDGUN ON PERSON

Police Arrested Adams after a short foot chase on Suburban Drive, in Lexington Park.

Police approached Adams after he was seen walking from behind an office building on Pacific Drive and was involved in some suspicious involving a silver/grey pickup truck. Adams was seen by police holding/adjusting something in his waistband, and when an officer first approached him and asked to speak with him, Adams ran off in a full sprint. Adams ran towards a tree line on Suburban Drive, and tripped down a culvert. Adams gave police his name, and Police located a Sig Sauer P224 . The recovered handgun was loaded with a live round in the chamber, had the serial number was unreadable/obliterated.