Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Homicide, Multiple Shootings and Reports of Shots Fired

8/29/2020: At approximately 2:35 p.m., officers responded for reports of multiple gunshots fired in the unit block of Johnson Road in Pasadena.

Upon arrival, officers met with several witnesses who reported hearing shots in the area and indicated a residence where they believed the sounds were coming from.

The investigation revealed that an individual at the residence had fired a handgun into the ground for the purpose of demonstrating it to someone else. Officers seized the HEC .357 pistol.

John Andrew Cardinali, 53, of Greensboro, MD, was arrested without incident and charged with the following. Handgun On Person, Loaded Handgun On Person, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Discharge Firearm Residential

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.



At approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded for a shooting in the area of Shelly Road and Harris Heights in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

The victim attempted to stop the suspect from leaving the scene of an accident when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled in a light colored sedan. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tipline 410-222-4700. Suspect described as a Black, male, large build, dreadlocks, wearing blue and white shirt



At approximately 10:35 p.m. officers responded for an assault in the area of the 7800 block of Quarterfield Road in Severn. The adult female victim reported to officers that at approximately 9:30 p.m. she was traveling westbound on Quarterfield Road when a suspect driving a Gold Chevy Tahoe traveling in the opposite direction on Quarterfield Road fired at her with a handgun, striking her vehicle with at least two rounds.

The victim was not struck by any rounds. Her vehicle, a Black Hyundai Elantra, was damaged by the projectiles fired. There were two other passengers in her vehicle when the incident occured, however they did not remain on scene to meet with responding officers.

The victim was not able to provide a description of the suspect. Eastern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.



Police are investigating a murder on Monday, August 17th, 2020. Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Brockbridge Shopping Center located in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road in Laurel, at approximately 2:23 p.m., for a report of an injured person inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim inside a 2016 dark gray 4 door Nissan Altima which was parked in the parking lot. The victim, identified as Jordyn Gregory Brown, a twenty-four year old male from Woodland Court, Prince George’s County, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Detectives and the Evidence Collection Unit were requested to respond to the scene. Detectives conducted interviews and evidence was collected related to this incident. Homicide detectives are investigating possible motives for the crime. Preliminary evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy which will determine a cause and manner of death. At this time, the case is being investigated as a homicide. Next of kin has been notified.

This is a very active investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org.