UPDATE: Police in Charles County Located Missing Juvenile

UPDATE: Dondre returned home this afternoon.

Thank you everyone.

9/1/2020: Help Needed Locating Missing Juvenile: The Charles County Sheriff‘s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dondre Lowell Shaw, 15, of Waldorf.

Shaw left his residence in Waldorf several days ago and has had contact with his family since then, but he has not returned home.

Shaw is 5’1”, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes, brown hair, and wears glasses. Anyone with information about Shaw’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-932-2222.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

This is the only picture of Dondre that is available at this time.