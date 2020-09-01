UPDATE: Police Issue Press Release After Double Shooting in Leonardtown

On September 1, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22900 block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the reported shooting. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both victims, a male age 72 and a female age 66, of Leonardtown, were transported to area trauma centers for treatment of the injuries sustained.

A male suspect, age 48 of Callaway, was identified and located by deputies operating a vehicle northbound on Route 5 in Mechanicsville. A vehicle pursuit ensued and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police responded and assisted in the vehicle pursuit. The suspect stopped his vehicle in the roadway in the area of Route 234 and Route 236 in Mechanicsville. The armed suspect refused to exit the vehicle, and a barricade was declared. The suspect ultimately sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.

UPDATE at 4:40 p.m., the suspect is confirmed to have a single gunshot wound to the head. Firefighters reporting agonal breathing with a pulse. Crews attempting to transport the patient via Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2

UPDATE at 4:25 p.m: One gunshot has been fired. Police armored vehicles are moving up to the suspect vehicle. Fire and rescue personnel has been requested to the scene.

UPDATE at 2:15 p.m: Budds Creek Road will be shut down from Marsh Court to Chaptico Park. Police have the suspect stopped on Budds Creek Road in the area of the Maryland International Raceway. The suspect is armed with a handgun.

UPDATE: 1:45 P.M., Police from Charles and St. Mary’s Count are in a high speed chase with the suspect.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at approximately 1:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a residence on Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, for the reported shooting victims.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two victims, an adult male, and an adult female with multiple gunshot wounds each.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 has been requested.

Police are on the scene and investigating the incident.

