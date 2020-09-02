On Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Thomas Neal, 71, departed this earthly life. Family welcomes visitors on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 for viewing from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, followed by the 11am funeral service at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. Following the funeral service interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial, 3401 Bladensburg Rd, Brentwood, MD, 20722.

