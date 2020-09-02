Jack Bradley Nicholson, 62, a long-time resident of Deale passed away August 25, 2020. He was born January 10, 1958 in Annapolis to Lavania Jane (Campbell) and George Heritage Nicholson, Jr. Jack was raised in Deale Beach and graduated from Southern High School in 1976. He was employed as a carpenter with Nicholson Brothers, working alongside his father and uncle. He was also employed with Jackson Enterprise for many years. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing, attending bike rallies, and listening to Motown and classic country music. He was also a member of the South County Moose Lodge.

Jack is survived by his brother George H. Nicholson III of Jessup, sisters Julie Ann Nicholson and her husband John Gaskin of Lothian, and Sandra Lee Alderson and her husband Mike of Chester. He is also survived by his niece and nephews George IV, Mike Jr., Martin, and Erica, as well as numerous cousins, extended family members, and friends.