SMECO Warns of Subjects Posing as Workers Attempting to Enter Homes

SMECO has released a warning to please be aware of incident where people have been posing as workers trying to enter their homes. SMECO says Unless you have an appointment, SMECO representatives will not ask to enter your home.

If you live in SMECO’s service area, you may receive a call from Itron asking you to join SMECO’s CoolSentry program. Itron is installing and inspecting CoolSentry switches on outdoor air conditioning/heat pump units. Itron employees do not need to go inside your home.

If you encounter subjects attempting to do this or says they are with SMECO, you are urged to call 911, or file a report at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/default