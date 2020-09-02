Mary Virginia Williams, 80, of Prince Frederick passed away August 31, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Brandywine. She was born March 19, 1940 in Washington, D.C., to George Harold and Mary Virginia (Fox) Boerckel. Mary was raised in Hyattsville and moved to Fairhaven as a teenager. She graduated from Southern High School in 1958. She was employed at Calvert Memorial Hospital in the billing department and later volunteered at the front desk for many years. Mary loved playing BINGO, shooting pool, gambling and playing the slot machines and poker. She was an avid sports fan and especially liked the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, and college football. Mary also enjoyed the beach, floating in the ocean, eating Creamsicles, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary was a very loving person who had a great sense of humor and the ability to make everyone feel special.

Mary is survived by her children James Richard Williams and wife Devra of Arnold, Mary Virginia “Candy” Butler of West River, Barbara Jean Reynolds and husband Allen of Owings, Susan C. Walker and husband Kenny of Brandywine, and Timothy Ray Williams and wife A’anna of Hertford, NC. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and siblings Pat Tull, Delores Simonds, Barbara Cawley, Regina Jameson, George Boerckel, David Boerckel, Michael Boerckel, Chris Boerckel, Rosemary Bishop, and Joe Boerckel. She was preceded in death by her daughter Sarah Lynn “Peanut” Brown, grandson Zackery Chase O’Steen, brother Larry Boerckel, and sister Vickie Parker.