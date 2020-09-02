David Eugene Taylor, 79

David Eugene Taylor, age 79, of White Plains, met the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was born June 19, 1941 in English, West Virginia to Lundy Sanders Taylor, Sr. and Ruth Ester Taylor. Dave was raised in Bartley, WV, played on the football team, and graduated from Big Creek High School, War, WV, in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Sandra Sue Whitt Taylor, on September 4, 1960. They lived in Lanham, Gaithersburg, Severna Park, Oxon Hill, Catonsville, and White Plains, Maryland. Dave was the vice president of Direct Mail Advertising Company in Mount Rainier/Hyattsville, MD.

In his leisure time, Dave enjoyed building construction, renovation, woodworking, and repairing nearly anything. He coached community club sports, assisted as an usher in many United Methodist Churches, served as a role model of humble integrity, and supported his wife’s ministry in every way. He loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. His Christian values, compassion for others, loving spirit, and devotion to God and his family, will be greatly missed. “Well done good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son David E. Taylor II

Surviving are his devoted and loving wife, Rev. Sandra Sue Whitt Taylor, Ordained Minister of the BW Conference, and daughter Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cox and her husband Donald Cox, and daughter in law Teri Taylor. Also surviving are Grandchildren Samantha Meekins and her husband James, Danielle Cox, Joseph Cox and his wife Sarah, Kassidy Patrick and her husband Ryan, Kolby Taylor, Kirkland Taylor, and Kayla Taylor and Great Grandchildren Sophia Meekins, Isabella Meekins, and Leo Patrick, Brothers Lundy Sanders Taylor, Jr .and his wife Patricia, Claude Taylor and his wife Mary, sisters Mildred Wilson and her husband Tommy Joe, and Zelma Mast and her husband