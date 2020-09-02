Juanita Mae Leonard, 59, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away at her home Thursday, August 27, 2020. Juanita was born March 15, 1961 in Cheverly, MD to Stanley and Naomi (Messineo) Leonard. She was raised in Capitol Heights, but has called Calvert County home for the past 20+ years. Here, she received her diploma, and kept a warm and loving home for her children and grandchildren. As a woman of simple pleasures, Juanita enjoyed a strong cup of coffee, cooking, and spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

“Momma” or “Ma” to her children, “Nana” to her grandbabies, and “Nita” to friends and family, she was known for making you feel at home and never let you leave hungry. She never had much to give, but she would give all she had. She was a true human being and left a legacy of warmth and love for all who knew her.

Juanita is survived by her son Robert (Bobby) White, and wife Jessica, with grandchildren Jersi, Sonny, and Naomi; daughter Reina Andujar, with grandchildren Nicholas and Camilla; son Dominic Andujar; and son Jeremiah Long, with granddaughters Averyanna and Nevaeh; all of Chesapeake Beach, MD. She is also survived by her brother Stanley Leonard, Jr. and wife Darlene, of North Beach; brother Calvin Leonard and wife Judy, of Deale; brother Richard Leonard and wife Beth, of Upper Marlboro; sister Lisa (Leonard) McDonald and husband Ricky, of Chesapeake Beach; brother Bryan Leonard and wife Stacie, of Golden Beach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Ralph Louis Leonard, daughter Christina Marie Andujar, and granddaughter Amelia Rose White.

Visitors will be received beginning at 11:30 AM. Services will begin promptly at 1:00 pm. Face masks will be required. Social distancing will be observed. A procession for interment will follow services.

Juanita will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, 3270 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676

Reception and celebration of Juanita’s life to follow interment/burial at Thursday’s Bar and Grill, 1751 Horace Ward Road, Owings, MD 20736