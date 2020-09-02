Christina Marie Robbins, 34, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland passed away on August 27, 2020 in Prince Frederick Maryland. Christina was born on January 30, 1986 in Cheverly, Maryland to the late Sarah Margaret Creighton and Dale Michael Robbins, Sr. She grew up in Calvert County and attended Calvert County Public Schools.

Christina and Jesse knew each other when they were younger but had not spoke nor seen each other for years until the reunited-on Facebook. They started talking to each other, then dating and eventually got married. They were best friends.

Christina is survived by her husband, Jesse Robert Buchholz, mother of Emma Rose and Lily Grace Flynt, her father Dale M. Robbins, Sr. She is also survived by her Grandmother Rosalie K. Robbins and two half-brothers, Dale M., Jr. and Devin Sloan Robbins. Christina was also preceded in death by her Grandfather, Coy Robbins, Sr.

The family will receive friends at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland on Wednesday September 2, 2020 from 6 until the time of the service at 7 PM.