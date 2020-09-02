Gary Alan Toth, 66, of Huntingtown passed away August 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 20, 1954 in Finleyville, PA to John and Marie (Sand) Toth.

A resident of the beach community Neeld Estate in Huntingtown, Maryland since 1995. He was an active member of the Neeld Estate Association Committee, participating in neighborhood activities and volunteering his time and energy to supporting committee-sponsored events.

Gary retired as Master Sargent from the U.S. Air Force in 1995 after 21 years of service. He was last assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing (AW), assigned to Air Mobility Command and provided global Special Air Mission airlift logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. He continued to serve the U.S. Armed Services on Andrews Air Force Base as a subcontractor until 2016. In his spare time, Gary enjoyed riding Harley Davidson’s, listening to music, going to the beach, finding sharks teeth, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by his father John Toth in 2002, mother Marie Sand (Sandz) in 1961, and John “Skip” Toth in 1994. He is survived by his children Alan Toth and wife Ashleigh Dawson of Lusby and Kelly Quinn and husband Michael of Berlin, grandchildren Rileigh Toth, Alysa Quinn, Corey Quinn and Kailyn Quinn, and brothers Les Toth and wife Jacqueline and Rich Toth and wife Marilyn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.