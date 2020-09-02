Ernest Howard Jones, 83, of Lusby, MD – passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2020. He was born August 19, 1937 in Prince Frederick, MD, and was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, three sisters and one grandson. He is survived by his sons: Tony (Pam), Rodney (Christine), and Garth; his sisters: Rose Rush and Shelby Gibbons (Charlie); his brother: Jerry Jones (Ruth Ann); his 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ernest was the loving son of Edward Leo Jones and Edith Elizabeth Jones; loyal brother to Lucille Murphy, James E. Jones, Marie Schmidlen, Rose Rush, Lucy V. Willis, Wm. Claude Jones, Jerry Jones, and Shelby Gibbons. Raised with a tough work ethic and a strong faith in God, Ernest Jones believed that “A man should work every day, no matter what.” From the 1940s through the 60s, he grew up with his brothers and sisters, working some of the largest tobacco farms in Calvert County, MD. He would later become an accomplished painter, working many years for the shipyard in Drum Point, followed by the Naval Service Weapons Center in Solomons, MD. In 1975, he began his own business, EJ’s Paint Service, painting for both residential and commercial properties. It was often said by many in his trade, “Watch out! If you stand still too long, Ernest Jones will paint you!” Reluctantly, after 50 years of painting, he finally hung up his brushes, retiring in 2000.

Ever devoted to his family and friends throughout his lifetime, Ernest loved and cherished his sons, and adored his brothers and sisters. Fondly nicknamed “Uncle Bunk,” he watched over his nieces and nephews, as if they were his own, and always looked forward to visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the years, he thoroughly enjoyed hosting countless family picnics, working in his workshop, being outdoors, having crab cakes at Stoney’s, sipping on his coffee, and greeting family and friends who would stop by to visit.

Music was the love of his life! While Elvis Presley was, without question, his all-time favorite artist, the sounds of bluegrass, country, and gospel music could be heard playing throughout his home every day of the year! We will miss his warm, affectionate greetings, “Hey Brother!” “Hey Angel!” followed by a smile that would light up the room. Ernest Jones was a spiritual, loving man, so grateful to God for his many blessings. Always a treasure to his family and friends, he will remain forever in our hearts.

A memorial mass to celebrate the life of Ernest H. Jones will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, 1-800-LUNGUSA or at https://www.lung.org.