Justin Travis Bowles, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD Justin died unexpectedly at his home on August 24, 2020.

Born August 14, 1984 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Lori Ann Mellott of Hollywood, MD and David Leon Bowles of Mechanicsville, MD.

Justin is also survived by his siblings: Catherine “Marie” Corbin of California, MD and Ryan Mellott of Hollywood, MD as well as many friends and family.

Justin was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, he graduated from Great Mills High School in 2002, and was a Mason for Bowles Construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, weight lifting and playing poker. Justin will be deeply missed forever.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, a Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM with Reverend Walter Beaudwin officiating in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be private.