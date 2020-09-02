Marilyn Ann Dixon McKay “Mary”,96 of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 27, 2020 in Hollywood, MD. She was born on January 4, 1924 in Leonardtown, MD. Mary was the daughter of the late Viola Norris Dixon and Thomas Dixon. Mary was the loving wife of the late James Manning McKay whom she married on September 21, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD and who preceded her in death on December 9, 2008.

Mary is survived by her children; Pat Murr (Bobby) of Adelphi, MD, Betty Johnson (Frankie) of Hollywood, MD, Jimmy McKay of Hollywood, MD, Cherry Price (Billy) of Leonardtown, MD, Beverly Ryan (John) of Derwood, MD, Tommy McKay (Laschelle) of Hollywood, MD, David McKay of Hollywood, MD, and Ed McKay (Laura) of Fairfax, VA, 27 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Ralph Dixon, Thomas Dixon, grandson Jim McKay, III, and great-great granddaughter, Serenity Dare.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1942. She was the business owner of McKay’s Supermarkets, which she and her husband Manning McKay started in 1948; along with Marilyn’s Fine Fashions and The County Times Newspaper.

Mary was a member of the Maryland Food Dealers Board of Directors; Maryland Retailers Association Hall of Fame, and Catholic Daughters. Her hobbies included attending and watching the Baltimore Orioles Games, playing cards especially Pitch, with her family on Saturday nights. She loved her trips to New York to buy clothing for her dress shop.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating, co-celebrating will be Fr. Keith Woods and Fr. John Dillon. Interment will follow in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Hollywood, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Murr, Joe Johnson, Ricky Hammett, Steve Hammett, Chris Ryan, Eric McKay, Justin McKay and Mitch McKay. Honorary pallbearer will be Robbie Murr.

Contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, and School 43950 St. John’s Road Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hollywood Vol. Fire Department, P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.