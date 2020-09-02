Darlene Lorraine Maddox, 74, of LaPlata, MD passed away on August 27, 2020 at George Washington University Hospital.

Darlene was born in Prince Frederick, MD on March 20, 1946 to the late Cleveland W. Young and Mary E. Young. She is survived by her loving husband, William “Billy” A. Maddox, Jr.; son, Billy Maddox, III (Margie); daughter, Terrie Horstkamp (Nick); nephew, Raymond Pilger; grandchildren, Brandie Mora (Patrick) and Nikki Horstkamp (Doug Ducote’); and great-grandchild, Logan Mora.

Darlene had a passion for music and was a great musician. She also enjoyed gardening and tending to her beautiful flowers. Darlene was a blessing to everyone she met, always selfless and caring. Her love for her family knew no bounds and her influence will forever remain in the lives of those who knew her.

The family will receive friends at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) Thursday September 10, 2020 from 5PM until service time at 7PM. A private interment will take place at MD Veteran’s Cemetery (11301 Robert S. Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD). Memorial donations may be made to Healing Waters Fly Fishing (P.O. Box 695 LaPlata, MD 20646) or Center for Abused Persons (2670 Crain Hwy. Suite 303 Waldorf, MD 20601). Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.