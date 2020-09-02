Michael Lee Rison, 67, of LaPlata, MD passed away at his residence on July 26, 2020.

Michael was born in LaPlata, MD to the late Chester Rison and Winona Rison. He is survived by his daughters, Michele Alecknavage, Becky Rison, Jennifer Rison and Alysia Rison; sons, Chester Rison and Seth Rison; sisters, Carol Economides, Susan Warden, Alma Fuller and Cathy Rison; brothers, Charles Rison, Tommy Rison and Mark Rison; grandchildren, Kirsten, Samantha, Lexy, Kamryn and Madison; and one great grandchild, Lilli and one on the way in October Ava.

Michael proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed as a master plumber for the Charles Co. Board of Education. In his spare time he liked to farm and hunt on the farm he truly loved and took great pride in. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the guitar, but nothing was more important to him than his family, who will miss him dearly.

A private visitation and service was held at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) Online condolences to the family may be shared at arehartechols.com.