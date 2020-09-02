Carol Ann Farrington, 60, of Brandywine, MD, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Phillip Gary Farrington, dear mother of Samantha Ann Murray (Todd), grandmother of Jase James Murray and Hannah Jean Murray and sister of Joseph Michael Cardellino (Julie Marchand), Andrea Marie Torrey (Robert), and Christine Lynn Gates (Brian Mack). She was the aunt of Haley Elizabeth Gates and Joshua Stephen Gates. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hector James Cardellino, Jr. and Lucille Ann Cardellino, her mother-in-law Mary Ann Farrington, and her brother-in-law, Wayne Jeffery Farrington.

Carol was born on June 4, 1960 in Baltimore, MD. Her family moved to Upper Marlboro, MD in 1971, where she attended school at James Madison Junior High and Frederick Douglass High School. After graduating from high school in 1978, she worked for Prince George’s Hospital Center, and later moved on to work for various cardiologists in the area. At the age of 16, she met her soulmate, Phillip, and they have been inseparable ever since. They united in marriage in 1983 and moved to Brandywine, MD, where they started their family. In 1986, their daughter Samantha was born and she was the love of their life. Samantha brought so much happiness to the family and she was Carol’s pride and joy. Phillip and Carol were happily married for 37 years. He remained by her side throughout her illness and through all of the days of her hospice care at home. Phillip and Samantha, along with Carol’s siblings and her son-in-law Todd,were by her side each day, providing care to her throughout her illness and until the very end.

Carol was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed various hobbies including sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, fishing, crabbing, farming and spending time with her family. She especially loved all of the family gatherings on Pop’s farm and the big Italian dinners at her parent’s house every Sunday. The farm was her favorite place to be. So many family celebrations took place there. She also enjoyed crabbing with her husband each weekend on the Patuxent River. Carol was a talented seamstress and could sew anything with ease. She could also knit or crochet a blanket like a pro. She also loved to read, starting at a young age, and could read a novel in a day. She loved hosting Thanksgiving at her house and looked forward to visiting with family during the holidays. When her grandchildren were born, her life became complete, her heart was filled with joy, and she loved them with all of her heart. She was just bursting with pride when Jase and Hannah were born and each moment she spent with them. She was also very proud of Samantha and her husband Todd. She loved them so much and considered Todd to be her son, not just a son-in-law.

Carol had a very kind, gentle, quiet demeanor and was a wonderful, selfless person. She always put her family first and she never complained about anything. She loved spending time with her husband and family. They brought the greatest joy to her life.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 with services immediately following at 11am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

