William Edelen Gough Jr., 92, died peacefully at his home on August 29, 2020. He was affectionately known as “the Mayor of Chaptico,” where he was born to the late William Edelen Gough Sr. and Edith G. Burroughs Gough on June 18, 1928. He was preceded in death by a brother, James J. Gough, and 2 sisters, Mary Loretta Mattingly and E. Gertrude Kokoszka.

He attended Chaptico School, Margaret Brent High School, and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from Loyola College of Baltimore, which he earned in 3 years, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War for 2 years.

On August 26, 1961, he married the late Mary Lou Burroughs, and celebrated 49 years of marriage. Together they raised a family of four children, L. Jeanne Gough-Cook (Wes), William Edelen Gough III (Meg) both of Mechanicsville, MD, Mary K. Wills (Tom) of Charlottesville, VA, and Susan L. Gardiner (Hugh) of LaPlata, MD. He took great pride in his 10 grandchildren, Lauren Cook, Meredith Cook Holtzner, Erin and William Gough, Luke and Colin Wills, and Elizabeth, Charlie, Henry and James Gardiner. He was excited to become a great-grandfather to his 3 great-grandsons, Graham, Elliot, and Harris.

He began his career as a salesman with Goetze Meat Company, and enjoyed traveling St. Mary’s County, meeting with many familiar faces. He was a Sr. Vice President and served on the Board of Directors at Community Bank of the Chesapeake where his career spanned 28 years. He was a true community banker, helping many families and businesses achieve their financial goals.

He was actively involved in the community throughout his life, serving on the St. Mary’s Hospital Board of Directors as Treasurer during the construction of the hospital, the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, past Grand Knight, Rotary International, and Meals on Wheels. His love of reading led him to join the St. Mary’s County Library Board, and the St. Mary’s County Literacy Council.

He had a deep and abiding faith as an active lifetime member of Our Lady of the Wayside parish. He served in many capacities, beginning as an altar boy, serving at the first Mass ever celebrated at the church, and went on to become a lector, Eucharistic minister and head of the Parish Council. He volunteered countless hours at events, fundraisers and activities.

There was nothing he enjoyed more than time spent with family and friends, hosting parties, celebrations and holiday gatherings in his home. Anyone who knew him knew that the Christmas season was the highlight of his year, filled with traditions, decorations, and legendary Christmas night parties. He embodied the Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, September 4th from 5-8 pm in the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD with prayers at 7:30 pm. The funeral Mass will be private.

Pallbearers will be: Joseph B. Gough, J. Christopher Mattingly, and his grandsons, William E. Gough IV, H. Charles Gardiner V, Luke B. Wills and Colin M. Wills. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, or to the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, P.O. Box 97, Chaptico MD 20621 and/or ACTS, 21808 Colton’s Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

A message from the family

Dad’s life was richly blessed by an abundance of family and friends. During these challenging times, we encourage you to make the best decisions regarding your health and safety. We realize that those who are unable to join us in person will be with us in spirit, thought and prayer.