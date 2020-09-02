Olivia Ann Somervell Camalier Wathen died August 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born April 24, 1932 in Leonardtown she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Camalier and Olivia Sewell Somervell Dent Camalier.

She was the mother of Leslie Roberts (Shawn) of Leonardtown, MD., Libby Wood (Jim) of Lexington Park, MD., Faith Wathen (Mike) of California, MD., Wade Wathen of Lexington Park, MD., and Colin Wathen (April) of California, MD.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Kent Wood Jr., Ben Wood, Leslie Wood, Elizabeth Kandler, Andy Wathen, and Max Wathen and 7 great grandchildren, Lily Wood, Aiden Wood, Tyson Wood, Sydney Wood, Hope Honsowitz, Summer Honsowitz, and Jax Honsowitz.

She was preceded in death by her brother Benjamin Camalier, her sisters Charlotte Welch, Ruth Mattingly, and Elizabeth Hansen, and her husband Robert Wathen, and her great grandchild Blake Honsowitz.

She is survived by her sister Mary Ashkenas of Santa Paula, California, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Aloysius Gonzaga church in Leonardtown, MD, a long-standing member of the Catholic Daughters, and greatly enjoyed spending time with her family in addition to early morning walks in Leonardtown, reading, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles.

Before her marriage she worked at the new theatre in Leonardtown, MD., for Dr. B. Harris Camalier, dentist, The First National Bank, in Leonardtown, MD., and Lansburgh’s Department Store in Washington, D.C.

After raising her 5 children she worked at the Christmas Shop in Leonardtown, MD, the Leonardtown Beauty Shop, and volunteered at the St. Mary’s Hospital gift shop in Leonardtown, MD.

All services will be private.

Interment will follow at St. Aloysius new cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD. 20650 or to the St. Aloysius Debt Reduction Fund, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.