Kendra LeAnn Dudley Armold, 33, of Hollywood, MD, passed away suddenly on August 25, 2020 in California, MD.

Kendra was born on January 12, 1987 in Silver Spring, MD to James Carroll Dudley and Deborah LeAnn (Austin) Dudley of Hollywood, MD.

Kendra is a 2005 graduate of Leonardtown High School. She was active in field hockey, lacrosse and dance, which she was the team manager. She loved ice skating and went every Saturday to Annapolis with her mom for many years. Her mom made all her beautiful skating costumes. After high school she earned her Certified Nursing Certificate through St. Mary’s Nursing Center and was employed there for two years. She was devoted to her patients and had great compassion. She was a dog lover and had many pets. She was extremely close to her grandparents, prior to their death, and named her son after her grandfather. Her son was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending her time with him.

In addition to her parents, Kendra is also survived by her son, Clifton Lacey Armold of Hollywood, MD, her siblings: Joshua Paul Dudley of Westminster, MD, Deborah Gail Dudley of Leonardtown, MD, and Maggie Lynn Dudley of Hollywood, MD; her nieces, Avery and Emery Dean, her nephew, Henry “Mikey” Dean; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Audrey Austin.

Pallbearers for Kendra will be her Dad, James Carroll Dudley, her brother Joshua Paul Dudley, Michael Hall, Michael Paul Terry, Thomas Maddox and Albert Dennison.

Kendra’s services will be private.

Contributions in Memory of Kendra may be made to charities of your choice.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.