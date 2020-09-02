Danny Morris Fluhart, 79, of Waldorf, MD passed away from kidney failure at his home on August 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 30, 1941 in Columbus, OH to the late Dan Odford Fluhart and Margaret Morris Fluhart.

On September 18, 1965, Danny married his beloved wife, Elizabeth Herberg Fluhart at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed at the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Cryptologist for 36 years. After retirement, he served as the President of the Dr. Samuel Mudd Society from 2003 through 2015. He was also a member of the Southern Maryland Beekeepers Association, the U.S. Genealogical Society, the Historical Society and the Riverview Grange. His family was his pride and joy, and he spent many hours teaching them the value of hard work and to always be on time. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, growing cactus, researching genealogy, and entering items in the county fair.

In addition to his loving wife, Elizabeth, Danny is also survived by his children: Thomas Edward Fluhart (Debbie) of Brandywine, MD; John August Fluhart (Corrie) of Mechanicsville, MD; Margaret Elizabeth Wetherald (Kevin) of Abell, MD; Elizabeth Anne Custer (Mark) of Waldorf, MD; Catherine Marie Thorne (Evan) of Nanjemoy, MD; Sarah Ellen Overton (Jason) of Mechanicsville, MD; Daniel Herberg Fluhart (Nicole) of Brandywine, MD; his sister, Mary Patricia Thomas of Powder Springs, GA; 16 grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Danny’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A traditional Catholic Latin Mass will be celebrated on September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Timothy Thorne, Thomas Fluhart, Tyler Fluhart, Mark Custer, Jr; Trevor Thorne, and Eric Gallo. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Paradis, Christopher Paradis, John Short and Tom Short.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dr. Samuel A. Mudd House museum at https://dr.mudd.org.

