Samuel “Sammy” Stephen Tayman, 26, of Bryantown, MD passed away on August 27, 2020 in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on July 27, 1994 at Southern Maryland Hospital, he was the son of James “Jimmy” Melvin Tayman, Jr. and Caroline Ann Shymansky.

After graduating high school, Sammy went on to manage heavy equipment and worked with his father at Tayman Trucking.

Sammy’s talent of working with his hands and his love of cars led him to racing; leaving behind a legacy in the racing community.

You could always find him on the track behind the wheel of his beloved Filthy ’55. He created a huge fan base and following all over the country and gained many racing friends that became family.

Sammy’s passion for life allowed him to live every day to the fullest. He loved cruising the open road and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Sammy is survived by his brother, James Michael Tayman.

