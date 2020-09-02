Bethany Carolyn Deibler, 25, of Clements, MD departed this life on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home.

She was born August 8, 1995 in Clinton, Maryland. She was the loving daughter of Sharon Ann McElhinney, of Mechanicsville, MD.

Bethany married the love her life, James Christopher Deibler, on August 18, 2018. Together they have celebrated just over two (2) years of marriage, and together for ten (10) years before her untimely passing.

She worked as Project Manager for SAIC. Making many wonderful friends working as a government contractor. She was working toward completing her college degree, having already successfully finished three years.

Bethany was a mother to a wonderful son, Ryan. She loved spending time with him and James. They enjoyed family vacations and just hanging around together. There was nothing more that Bethany loved above her family and friends. She and her best friend, Amelia Dixon, could spend hours talking, laughing and enjoying memories they shared.

Bethany may be gone, but she will never be forgotten. Her beautiful soul may have left her earthly body, but now she is in the heavenly skies soaring above and smiling down upon her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Deibler, of Clements, MD; son, Ryan Joseph Deibler, of Lusby, MD; siblings, Ashley Veronica Gilbreath, of Atlantic Beach, FL and Gabriael Ryan Nosek of Mechanicsville, MD; parents, Sharon Ann McElhinney of Mechanicsville, MD, stepfather, Mark Edward Nosek, of Mechanicsville, MD and best friend, Amelia Dixon and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends for Bethany’s Life Celebration Memorial Service, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.