Francis Meredith Showalter, Jr., 84, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 25, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

Born on September 3, 1935 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Francis Meredith Showalter and Frances Ellen Showalter (Coates).

Francis married the love of his life, Janette Rose Showalter (Hasson) on September 26, 1954 and they spent 66 wonderful years of marriage together. Throughout their marriage, Francis and Janette were blessed with six (6) beautiful children and they loved their family more than anything in the world.

After graduating high school, Francis went on to become an mechanical engineer where he worked hard until his retirement.

Most of all, Francis loved to spend time with his family, especially being surrounded by all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Francis is survived by his beloved wife, his children: Francis A. Showalter of Nanjemoy, MD, Patricia E. Craddock of Milton, DE, Carolyn I. Petrillo of Port Charlotte, FL, Teresa M. Hampton of Mechanicsville, MD and Janette L. English of Lexington Park, MD; his sisters: Jeanne Martin of McGaheysville, VA and Cindi Porter of Portland, OR; as well as thirteen (13) grandchildren and seventeen (17) great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Claude E. Showalter and his siblings: Verna Burch, Stephen Showalter, Gary Showalter, and Dale Showalter.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Foundation or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.