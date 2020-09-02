James Francis Howe, 74, of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 21, 2020 at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

He was born on July 30, 1946 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Sheldon Howe, Sr. and Mary Evelyn Owens.

He graduated from Chopticon High School. James married his loving wife Ellen Earhart on August 27, 1966 in Hollywood, MD. The couple have spent 53 wonderful years together.

James went into the Army, then Vietnam. He came home and started working at NAVAIR Special Flight Test Pool. Then to the Calibration Lab, Structures Lab and the Vibration Lab and as an Electronics technician in the Calibration Labs. He retired after 30 years.

He enjoyed working in his yard and enjoyed playing with any animals that came around. He enjoyed playing softball in his younger years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was always willing to help people. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

In addition to his beloved wife, Ellen, James is also survived by his daughter, Samantha Ann Watts (Keith) of Leonardtown, MD. He his siblings Dorothy Skok, John Howe, Betty Greenburg and Susie Russell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings: Mary Ann Shaw and Paul Howe.

The family will have a life celebration service at a later date.

