Joseph Lee Anthony, 75, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away on August 17, 2020 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton.

Born on January 17, 1945 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Whitney Anthony and Lois Anthony. Mr. Anthony joined the U. S. Navy at the age of 17, proudly serving until he was Honorably Discharged in 1966. He was an automotive mechanic who enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, gardening, woodworking, listening to music, watching college football, especially the Army/Navy game and Notre Dame and being with his grandchildren. He was a member of the American Legion Post 293.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Anthony was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara Jean Anthony; four brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Virginia L. Anthony; daughters Janet Iseman and her husband Frank “Skeeter”, Tammy Slaughter and her husband Micky, Theressa Johann and her ex-husband, Darin Johann; grandchildren Anthony Johann, Christopher Johann, Grace Johann, Cody Slaughter and Riley Slaughter; great granddaughter Charlotte Johann.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10AM until time of service at 12Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 with the Pastor Marvin Harris officiating. Per COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distancing is still in place. While the funeral home is operating with limited capacity (40 family and friends), we ask that all visitors be mindful of others.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment will be at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery after the service. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a Celebration of Joe’s Life will be possible in the future.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, American Heart Association Building, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.