Gayle Schuhart Wells, 52, of Issue, Maryland, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Washington Hospital Center in DC.

Born on May 6, 1968 in La Plata, Maryland, she is the daughter of Ruth A. Schuhart and the late George H. Schuhart. Gayle was a Manager at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Clinton at Joint Base Andrews. She was a member of the Waldorf Moose and AmVets. Gayle loved life and looked forward to having a great time. She loved dancing and hosting parties. Gayle was a great entertainer.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother David H. Schuhart; niece Brentanie Schuhart.

Along with her mother Ruth, Gayle is survived by her husband Joseph L. Wells Jr.; brothers Jeffrey L. Schuhart, George Wayne Schuhart and his wife Patricia, Dennis K. Schuhart and Joseph Brent Schuhart; niece Jessica B. Light; former sister-in-law Mary Blake Chambelain.

Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19, a funeral service will not held at this time. We are sorry to be without your friendship and physical comfort, but it is our sincere hope that a celebration of Gayle’s life will be possible in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or to an organization of one’s choice.