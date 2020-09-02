Crystal Leah Lovelace, 34 of Chesapeake Beach, died on August 12, 2020 at Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick, MD.

Crystal was born August 26, 1985 in Washington, DC to James Leonard Lovelace, III and Lorie Jean Ortman-Lovelace.

Crystal worked as a dental hygienist. She enjoyed swimming, camping and being outdoors. She loved her cat Mambo but her greatest accomplishment and love was her son Kenny.

Crystal is preceded in death by her grandfather Joe Ortman.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her son, Kenny Bays, brothers; Trey Lovelace and Lorenzo Lovelace, sisters; Grace Lovelace and Beverly McPhail

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, all services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Crystal’s son, Kenny Bays education fund.