Barry Wayne Taylor, 64

September 2, 2020

Barry Wayne Taylor, age 64, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his sister Charlotte’s home in King George, Virginia following a hard-fought battle with bladder cancer.

Born in Princeton, West Virginia on March 30, 1956, Barry moved to Maryland with his family as a child and attended Suitland High School in Prince George’s County before earning his GED. He was a longtime employee of the local 730 union at Giant Food Warehouse in Landover, MD and Direct Express Auto Tag & Title.

Barry is predeceased by his parents Hurley and Inez (Siner), brother Danny, and sister Connie Zukowski.

Barry is survived by his beloved daughter, Lauren; sisters Aletta Sleeper and Charlotte Benfield; and many cherished extended family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 11 at the Dome Chapel of New Life Wesleyan Church with a reception to follow at Tilghman Lake Park in La Plata, MD. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required. Social distancing and limited number of guests is still in place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services.

