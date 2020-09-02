Anna Smith, 76

Anna Smith, age 76 of La Plata, Maryland, died August 25, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Anna was a Food Service Manager at the Charles County Public Schools for 25 years and was a member of First Baptist Church of Waldorf. She was born in Ireland and came to the United States when she was 22 years old. She enjoyed sewing, baking, crafts, stamping and card making. She loved to travel (especially cruising) and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a social butterfly and loved to be with her family and friends. Her proudest moment was becoming a U. S. citizen.

She was the daughter of John Mullally and Annie Maher Mullally. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey Wade (Randy), Donna England (James), and Kelly Mollineaux (Charles); her grandchildren, Myranda and Trey Rawlings, Aiden England, Kane and Shelby Wade, and Sebastian Elder; and her great grandchildren, Ashlynn McCoy, Lukas Fritz, and Philip Rawlings.

Visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1PM until time of Memorial Service at 2PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Anna’s name are asked to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, American Heart Association Building, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060.