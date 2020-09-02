Ronald Eugene Moffatt, 81, formerly of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away from kidney failure on August 27, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Charlotte Sharpe Moffatt; both were natives of Memphis. He retired from a career at NOAA’s National Oceanic Data Center (NODC) in 2000, following 36 years as a federal civil servant, where he focused on oceanographic data exchange with international partners. He guided development of world data centers in the Soviet Union and China and led efforts to preserve and digitize ocean data from the past century, important to understanding global climate change today. His favorite job, though, was business manager for Charlotte’s 30-year art career, painted nostalgia of waterfront and pastoral scenes on driftwood, barnwood, buoys, and plaques that he collected and prepared. Ron photographed many of the scenes and spent his weekends at art festivals across the Tidewater region with Charlotte. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Ron is survived by four children: Kristin Hoback (Mark), Kara Bush, Kevin Moffatt (Lisa), and Kyle Moffatt (Rebecca); and 11 grandchildren: Meghan Vest, Kayla Williams (Dale), Alice Moffatt, Taylor Hoback, Rebecca Vest, Connor Hoback, Madison Hoback, Anna Moffatt, Jacob Hoback, Brent Moffatt, and Chase Moffatt.

Visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter’s Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601). Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Ron requested memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Face masks are required for all services and social distancing is to be observed with limited attendance.