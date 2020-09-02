Charlyn Marie Miller, 58

Charlyn Marie Miller, age 58, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at home. Born on August 7, 1962 in Washington, DC.

She is survived by her parents, William A. Miller and Lois M. [Evans] Miller; sister, Shelley Miller; brother, Scott Miller; uncle, Ronnie Evans and her two dogs, Bella and Cody.

She loved her two dogs; she loved all animals!

She enjoyed the sun and loved going to the beach; especially Ocean City, MD.

As a pastime, she enjoyed her mustang convertible, watching sports especially football and baseball.

She use to play softball – 1st base position. She was a very skilled player to where she was accepted to play on the All Star Team in an All Mens Division.

Charlyn was a very happy person. A real people person. She was patient, family oriented, had a beautiful soul and a huge heart. She will be surely missed.