Alba M. Gibbs (Maroney) passed away on August 27, 2020 at Marian House Assisted Living, Brookville, MD. Born on October 7, 1922, in Baltimore, MD to Timothy B. Maroney and Amrella Ziegler Maroney. Predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Edward C. Gibbs, Sr. on March 18, 2002.

She is survived by her six children, Diane Grim (Olney, MD), Karen Kearns (Alexandria, VA, Edward C. Gibbs, Jr. (Rockville, MD), Elaine M. Gibbs (Washington, DC), Susan Linn (Wilmington, NC), and Jean Hubble (Fairfax Station, VA). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Capitol Hill with Mass to follow at 11:00 AM.