Maryland Reports 108,863 COVID-19 Cases and 3,617 Deaths

September 2, 2020



As of Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Maryland reports 108,863 COVID-19 cases and 3,617 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 108,863
Number of persons tested negative : 1,230,054
Total testing volume : 1,952,501
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,617
Number of probable deaths : 144
Currently hospitalized : 385
Acute care : 273
Intensive care : 112
Ever hospitalized : 14,337
Released from isolation : 6,976

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 395 (20)
Anne Arundel 8,400 (227) 10*
Baltimore City 14,535 (441) 20*
Baltimore County 15,593 (581) 23*
Calvert 791 (27) 1*
Caroline 513 (3)
Carroll 1,700 (120) 3*
Cecil 795 (30) 1*
Charles 2,403 (92) 2*
Dorchester 462 (6)
Frederick 3,505 (118) 7*
Garrett 63
Harford 2,500 (67) 3*
Howard 4,415 (111) 6*
Kent 264 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,103 (782) 39*
Prince George’s 26,356 (770) 23*
Queen Anne’s 556 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,121 (55)
Somerset 196 (4)
Talbot 473 (4)
Washington 1,321 (33)
Wicomico 1,568 (47)
Worcester 835 (23) 1*
Data not available (9) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,983
10-19 7,841 (2)
20-29 19,708 (23) 1*
30-39 20,258 (46) 6*
40-49 17,963 (119) 3*
50-59 16,085 (292) 16*
60-69 10,895 (592) 13*
70-79 6,607 (899) 26*
80+ 5,523 (1,642) 78*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 57,579 (1,770) 76*
Male 51,284 (1,847) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 35,080 (1,486) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,061 (133) 6*
White (NH) 25,309 (1,527) 69*
Hispanic 24,872 (421) 10*
Other (NH) 5,042 (39)
Data not available 16,499 (11) 4*

