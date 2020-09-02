As of Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Maryland reports 108,863 COVID-19 cases and 3,617 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 108,863
Number of persons tested negative : 1,230,054
Total testing volume : 1,952,501
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,617
Number of probable deaths : 144
Currently hospitalized : 385
Acute care : 273
Intensive care : 112
Ever hospitalized : 14,337
Released from isolation : 6,976
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|395
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,400
|(227)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,535
|(441)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,593
|(581)
|23*
|Calvert
|791
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|513
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,700
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|795
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,403
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|462
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,505
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,500
|(67)
|3*
|Howard
|4,415
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|264
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,103
|(782)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,356
|(770)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|556
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,121
|(55)
|Somerset
|196
|(4)
|Talbot
|473
|(4)
|Washington
|1,321
|(33)
|Wicomico
|1,568
|(47)
|Worcester
|835
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,983
|10-19
|7,841
|(2)
|20-29
|19,708
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,258
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,963
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,085
|(292)
|16*
|60-69
|10,895
|(592)
|13*
|70-79
|6,607
|(899)
|26*
|80+
|5,523
|(1,642)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|57,579
|(1,770)
|76*
|Male
|51,284
|(1,847)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|35,080
|(1,486)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,061
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|25,309
|(1,527)
|69*
|Hispanic
|24,872
|(421)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,042
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,499
|(11)
|4*