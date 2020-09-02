



As of Tuesday, September 2, 2020, Maryland reports 108,863 COVID-19 cases and 3,617 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 108,863

Number of persons tested negative : 1,230,054

Total testing volume : 1,952,501

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,617

Number of probable deaths : 144

Currently hospitalized : 385

Acute care : 273

Intensive care : 112

Ever hospitalized : 14,337

Released from isolation : 6,976

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 395 (20) Anne Arundel 8,400 (227) 10* Baltimore City 14,535 (441) 20* Baltimore County 15,593 (581) 23* Calvert 791 (27) 1* Caroline 513 (3) Carroll 1,700 (120) 3* Cecil 795 (30) 1* Charles 2,403 (92) 2* Dorchester 462 (6) Frederick 3,505 (118) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,500 (67) 3* Howard 4,415 (111) 6* Kent 264 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,103 (782) 39* Prince George’s 26,356 (770) 23* Queen Anne’s 556 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,121 (55) Somerset 196 (4) Talbot 473 (4) Washington 1,321 (33) Wicomico 1,568 (47) Worcester 835 (23) 1* Data not available (9) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,983 10-19 7,841 (2) 20-29 19,708 (23) 1* 30-39 20,258 (46) 6* 40-49 17,963 (119) 3* 50-59 16,085 (292) 16* 60-69 10,895 (592) 13* 70-79 6,607 (899) 26* 80+ 5,523 (1,642) 78* Data not available (2) 1* Female 57,579 (1,770) 76* Male 51,284 (1,847) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 35,080 (1,486) 55* Asian (NH) 2,061 (133) 6* White (NH) 25,309 (1,527) 69* Hispanic 24,872 (421) 10* Other (NH) 5,042 (39) Data not available 16,499 (11) 4*