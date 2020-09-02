The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Selects First Executive Director

Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association president Captain (retired) George Hill made the initial announcement that the Board of Directors had selected Ms. Amy Davis for the position of Executive Director in the museum’s newsletter, sent via email on August 27th. “Amy is eminently qualified for this position and is certain to continue her vital contributions” wrote Captain Hill.

Originally from Pennsylvania, now a twelve year resident of St. Mary’s County, Ms. Davis holds a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature from the Pennsylvania State University, a post-graduate certificate in Museum Studies from Northwestern University, and a Masters of Science degree in Nonprofit Management from the University of Maryland.

“I’m excited to take on the responsibility of leading the museum into a new chapter as we build on a legacy of over 40 years of volunteerism,” stated Davis. “The museum has an outstanding staff, an exceptional team of volunteers, and supportive community partners. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with them as we chart our course for the coming years.”



Although this is a new position for Ms. Davis, she is not new to the Pax Museum. She has been employed by the museum since 2016 in various roles, most recently as Museum Administrator, overseeing the admissions staff and most aspects of museum operations. The unanimous selection as the museum’s first ever Executive Director places her at the helm of a dynamic and continually growing non-profit organization which serves as one of the anchors of the St. Mary’s County tourism industry.

“The Board’s confidence in Amy is unquestioned,” said George. “She knows more about the museum and how it operates than any other member of the Association. Her background, education, and leadership make her the perfect fit for this position. The future of the museum could not be brighter than with Amy at the helm.”

The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization in Lexington Park, Maryland that operates the museum and strives to Preserve, Educate, and Inspire the public about the history of Naval Air Station Patuxent River and the surrounding community. The multi-million dollar museum complex consists of two display buildings, a collections facility, and an outdoor flightline with twenty-five unique Research, Development, Test and Evaluation aircraft on display. For more information on the museum, please visit the website at www.paxmuseum.org.

